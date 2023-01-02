By Imran Khan • 02 January 2023 • 19:18

Hundreds of 5,000-year-old archeological artifacts found inside houses in Spain. Photo by Guardia Civil

Police in Spain are investigating two men after seizing over 350 archaeological artifacts and almost 200 bone remains from two houses in Alicante

Over 5,000-year-old archeological artifacts were discovered inside two residential homes, after an investigation by the Guardia Civil in Spain.

Police have said that, they are investigating two men after the raid revealed “one of the largest illegal private collections in the province of Alicante”.

The investigations into the case began in November, after the Guardia Civil was informed about a house in the small village of Gata de Gorgos. Police said that they received a tip talking about a house that contained ancient skeletal structures.

After the raids were conducted, they discovered bone fragments estimated to be between 4,000 and 5,000 years old, as per a local archaeologist.

Authorities said that during the investigation, one of the suspects eventually led them to another house in the city of Denia, where they discovered over 350 archaeological artifacts.

Meanwhile, the man living in the house that was raided, informed the police that he had inherited everything after the death of a relative.

But the Spanish authorities said that since no documentation is available to justify the possession of the pieces, they are considered to be illegal.

Police also said that they have also seized over 1,000 small tiles, believed to be from ancient Roman mosaics. Aside from this, cannon balls as well as an 18th-century iron grenade was also found.

All the seized objects have now been stored at the Archaeological Museum of Dénia, as the investigations continue.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.