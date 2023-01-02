Kim Jong Un fires North Korea’s second-most powerful military official, Pak Jong Chon

By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 23:36

Image of Kim Jong Un. Credit: Wikipedia - By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=89442959

Pak Jong Chon, North Korea’s second-most powerful military official, has been fired by Kim Jong Un.

According to state media in North Korea today, Monday, January 2, Pak Jong Chon, the country’s second-most powerful military official has been fired by Kim Jong Un. He has reportedly been replaced by Ri Yong Gil.

Chon is a secretary of the party’s Central Committee and a former vice chairman of the Central Military Commission. In terms of military power, he was second in line only to the leader himself, as reported by Sky News.

His sacking was announced last week at the Central Committee’s annual meeting. Major personnel reshuffles and policy decisions are often announced during this event. Pyongyang regularly revamps its military leadership and no official explanation was given for Chon’s removal.

During the televised meeting on state media, Chon was shown sitting with his head bowed in the front row of the podium. Later shots showed his previously occupied seat to be empty.

Images of Kim Jong Un’s visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on New Year’s Day, released by KCNA, North Korea’s official news agency, also showed no signs of Pak Jong Chon.

As the new year begins, the DPRK leader has made it clear that he intends to increase his country’s stockpile of nuclear weapons. He recently stated that he wanted his country to have the world’s most powerful nuclear force and declared it an ‘irreversible’ nuclear state, while also provoking his South Korean neighbours by flying drones into their territory.

