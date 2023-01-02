Local community comes together for AMIVEL in Vélez-Málaga after robbery of headquarters

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 14:45

Calendars from a local print shop have gone on sale to raise money for Amivel in the aftermath of a burglary of their headquarters

THE local community has stepped up to support a charity after it suffered a robbery just before Christmas in Vélez-Málaga. Countless local businesses and residents have reached out to AMIVEL to express their support after a burglary of their safe in December.

One local business has gone one step further, selling a calendar in aid of the organisation which supports disabled people. Serigrafía Vimar have donated 1000 2023 calendars to AMIVEL, which are on sale for €3 each to help the organisation raise some money to replace their stolen funds.

Those who buy the calendars will also be entered into a lottery which will be drawn on Monday, January 31 for a prize of 20 litres of artisan olive oil from Periana.

AMIVEL thanked Serigrafía Vimar’s manager, Salvador Marín, and lottery organisers for their support as the organisation comes to terms with the burglary. As well as stealing cash from AMIVEL’s safe, the thieves also damaged their furniture and shook up the team at the organisation.

The calendars are on sale at the AMIVEL headquarters on Calle Loma Las Encinas in Vélez-Málaga.