Madrid police investigating suspected murder-suicide by poisoning in Fuenlabrada

By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 20:29

Image of SUMMA vehicle in Madrid. Credit: [email protected]

Murder squad detectives in the Madrid municipality of Fuenlabrada are investigating the death of a couple in a suspected murder-suicide involving poisoning.

According to police sources today, Monday, January 2, in the Madrid municipality of Fuenlabrada, a 64-year-old man died. He was apparently poisoned by a 54-year-old woman who later committed suicide.

As reported by Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112 on its official Twitter account, the incident took place at No8 Calle Iceland. Summa medics were deployed to the location after the emergency switchboard received the call for assistance.

On arrival, they discovered the bodies of an already deceased couple in one of the rooms in the property. A team of psychologists was subsequently dispatched to the scene to comfort relatives of the victims who had suffered anxiety attacks.

The Provincial Judicial Police Brigade of Madrid’s Murder Group V is investigating the event. Indicative of the Provincial Scientific Police Brigade was also posted. Investigations will continue in an effort to fully clarify the facts surrounding the deaths until the results of a post-mortem examination are returned, as reported by larazon.es.

