Mission Impossible and Avengers star in critical condition after weather-related accident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 02 January 2023 • 7:30

Jeremy Renner - Image TinselTown / Shutterstock.com

The Mission Impossible, Avengers and Captain America star, Jeremy Renner is in a critical but stable condition after suffering an accident ploughing snow.

A spokesperson confirmed on Monday, January 2 that the two-time Academy Award nominee was in a “critical but stable condition” with his family reporting that he is “receiving excellent care.”

Actor Jeremy Renner hospitalized in 'critical but stable condition' following snow plowing accident https://t.co/bW9Lww3Woj pic.twitter.com/g4DeNNZl91 — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2023

According to various publicationsRenner was airlifted to hospital, however, it did not say where the accident occurred. He is known to own property near the Mt Rose-Ski Tahoe resort near Reno, a region that was hit by a severe storm on New Year´s eve.

Jeremy Renner is in ‘critical but stable condition’ after being airlifted to a hospital following a snow plowing accident (via @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/fo5ykFoYmF — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) January 2, 2023

Details of the accident are scant as are those about the injuries that he sustained and as such what impact it will have on his current role in the fictional Michigan Town series.

Updates on the condition of Jeremy Renner, the star who is in critical condition after a weather-related accident, are expected later today.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.