Nerja is set for a major healthcare advance as regional government approves new health centre

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 14:22

Nerja’s Mayor with recently-approved plans for a new health centre in the town

HEALTHCARE in Nerja is set for a major improvement after the regional government gave the green light for plans for a new health centre. Construction for the €9.4 million project can now get underway with the objective of being complete in less than two years.

Nerja’s Mayor, José Alberto Armijo announced that Andalucía’s regional government approved the plans on Friday, December 30, saying that it will now move through to the final stage of approval, from the Treasury.

The proposed health centre will serve patients in Nerja and Maro on the site covering 4,520m2 over two floors. The centre will offer comprehensive health care with 26 purpose-built consultation rooms, five multi-purpose rooms, five paediatric consultation rooms, a minor surgery room and dentistry offices. The building will also offer an emergency department, radiology department, physiotherapy, and health education facilities.

The decision comes after the news that Nerja’s population is continuing to grow, signalling an increase in funding for the town in social services and infrastructure.