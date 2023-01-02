By Imran Khan • 02 January 2023 • 15:32

Over 500 die every week in UK due to emergency care delays. Photo by Cmp55 Shutterstock.com

Patients in the UK are being forced to wait in long lines for their turn outside emergency care, as one person reportedly spent over 99 hours last week to get a bed at a hospital in England

The National Health Service (NHS) in the UK is facing a major crisis, as a record number of cases due to flu, COVID, and Strep A, has resulted in thousands of people waiting outside emergency care.

Huge queues of patients have been reported across the country, resulting in many waiting for hours, before getting any medical attention or a bed. One patient reportedly spent over 99 hours, before being provided with a bed last week, at the Great Western Hospital in England.

According to Dr Adrian Boyle, Chief Royal College of Emergency Medicine, quoted by the Mirror, this winter has been the worst season on record, with regards to the amount of time each patient has to wait, before getting any medical attention at Accident and Emergency (A&E).

Due to this delay, hundreds of people are dying as a result, he explains.

“We think between 300 to 500 people are dying as a consequence of delays and problems with urgent and emergency care each week. We need to get a grip of this. I’d be amazed if December waiting time figures [yet to be released] are not the worst we’ve seen”, said Boyle.

He added, “We need to increase our capacity, make sure there are alternative ways so people aren’t all just funnelled into the ambulance service and emergency department”.

