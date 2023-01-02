Slice of Scotland in Maro with Royal British Legion’s Burns Night Supper

By Betty Henderson • 02 January 2023 • 16:02

Guests can enjoy a traditional Scottish feast at the Royal British Legion’s Burns Night Supper in Maro

IT might be nearly 3000 kilometres away from Scotland, but Nerja won’t let Burns Night pass without a celebration. The Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion are hosting a special evening on Wednesday, January 25 to celebrate the life of iconic poet Robert Burns.

The Royal British Legion are inviting Nerja and Maro residents for the traditional supper at the Al Andalus Hotel in Maro from 6:30pm. For the price of €30 for RBL members and €32 for non-members, the organisation will lay on a feast including a welcome drink and canapés followed by a three course traditional meal with wine followed by malt whisky.

Guests are invited to dress smartly, with a ‘splash of tartan’ if desired! Those interested in attending are asked to register by contacting Kim Bowe by email at: [email protected] or calling: 711077576.

Burns suppers are traditionally held in Scotland and around the world to commemorate the life and work of Robert Burns and his unique legacy upon poetry and Celtic culture.