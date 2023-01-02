By Imran Khan • 02 January 2023 • 21:18

Spain records the highest number of women murdered in a month. Photo by Tinnakorn Jorruang Shutterstock.com

Over 13 women were murdered in Spain during December 2022, which is the highest in a month since official records began in 2003

Spain recorded the worst month for gender-based violence in December, after 13 women were murdered in 28 days.

This growing number of murders has increased concerns for the Spanish government, as according to Euronews, this is the highest number since records began in 2003.

Authorities have reported that six murders were reported after Christmas Eve, along with two other women, who were seriously injured.

Spain´s interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska, quoted in the report, said that he feels deeply frustrated at the situation in the country, adding, security forces have been ordered to maximise the protection of the victims.

Meanwhile, the country´s equality ministry assembled a crisis committee for the first time, in the wake of the murders. They said that the holidays are a particularly dangerous time for women who suffer abuse. The ministry has called on institutions for a wider alert during this time of the year.

Following this, an announcement was also made where the ministry, along with other government departments said that gender laws in Spain are amongst the most advanced in the world. But there are still cracks in the system, that need further attention.

According to official data, over 723 women are presently at elevated risk of domestic violence. A total of 31,161 women have already been included in the gender violence monitoring system of the Spanish authorities.

