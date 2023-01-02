By Imran Khan • 02 January 2023 • 16:39

Three dead after hotel fire in Scotland. Image by Oliver-Wain Shutterstock.com

Emergency services rushed to a hotel in Perth, central Scotland, after the fire was reported

Three people have died, after a fire broke out at a hotel in Central Scotland, on Monday morning. According to the local police, the incident took place at 5 am local time, when a fire started inside the New County hotel, located in the Scottish city of Perth.

Over 21 ambulance crew as well as nine fire trucks were rushed to the scene, after the emergency services were informed.

A statement by the Police in Scotland said, “Shortly before 5.10am on Monday, January 2, 2023, police were called to a report of a fire at the New County hotel”

All the hotel guests, along with two people living in neighbouring flats, were immediately evacuated, as the police set up a cordon in the area, asking the public to avoid accessing the zone. Roads around the hotel were also closed off, as the emergency services responded.

All the people were then moved to tents close by and eleven people were treated by the Scottish ambulance service.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have reported that a dog also died in the fire.

Police said that the bodies were discovered after the fire was extinguished at about 6.30 am, local time. They have now said that a joint investigation is being conducted into the matter, along with the fire services.