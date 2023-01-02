Top two coins for the Holiday Season: Binance Coin and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 02 January 2023 • 11:30

There has never been an easier time to make money in the cryptocurrency market and improve your financial situation. Starting in crypto or participating in interactive NFTs are only two examples of novel and increasingly popular approaches to generating income in the modern era.

Thanks to decentralised blockchains and active, collaborative communities, people may now reach their full potential and make more money than ever before. However, sifting through the thousands of available cryptocurrencies to find the one that’s right for you can be daunting. Even if Bitcoin and Ethereum are clear successors, many investors seek something different due to the hype around these prominent coins.

Numerous already-established coins are highly trustworthy due to the large amounts of organic and constant support they’ve received from their respective communities. At the same time, certain presale cryptocurrencies have already found success that may entice new investors. Two thriving coins are Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Binance Coin (BNB). Big Eyes Coin is in presale, while Binance Coin is already operational.

Binance Coin: A coin with a useful exchange platform

Binance Coin’s (BNB) value has increased significantly since its introduction. For further growth in 2019, Binance Coin migrated away from the Ethereum network and onto its blockchain, the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Binance Coin is used by programmers making BSC-hosted games and decentralised applications.

Coins listed on the Binance Launchpad are available for purchase with BNB. It is the principal medium of exchange on the decentralised trading platform Binance (DEX).

One of the interesting developments on the Binance Network was the introduction of the learn and earn initiative, through which users can acquire tokens simply by acquiring knowledge about cryptocurrencies and related subjects.

Big Eyes Coin: A Meme Coin building momentum

Big Eyes Coin, an affiliate of the immensely popular meme coin family, has already accomplished a great deal despite being in the early phases of its development. The site has now made over $11 million, showing no signs of slowing down as it continues to sell out its current stage 7 phase.

There’s been a lot of excitement about the cat-friendly currency, but it’s far from a disaster. The platform’s exciting and humorous features cover a wide range of interests, from cat videos to cryptocurrency trading. The network has everything a user could want, including a place to meet others with similar interests.

In addition to its core features, the platform also boasts a philanthropic wallet with the overarching goal of protecting the oceans and, by extension, the globe in keeping with the platform’s feline namesake. The Sushi Crew, an alternative NFT location, is yet another. Here, those with a vested interest in NFTs and those who already have them can bond over sharing their mutual love of adorable material and lighthearted activities.

Investors can also benefit from Big Eyes Coin, as the coin’s value will rise in tandem with the rest of the cryptocurrency market thanks to the attractiveness of presales. Having a finite token supply increases the value of the coin, making Big Eyes Coin a great place to put your money and trust.

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido