Trust Wallet Token (TWT) prices up, investors flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and ApeCoin (APE) for 2023 Gains

As a result of the FTX collapse, more and more cryptocurrency investors are taking matters into their own hands and moving their funds to non-custodial wallets. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is one of the projects to have massively profited off this last week. ApeCoin (APE) is on the radar of many Metaverse investors as its managing company appointed Activision-Blizzard President as its new CEO. Last but not least, we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) up over 655%, with analysts predicting it will surge as high as 6,000% to $0.24 per coin as soon as Q1 2023.

FTX Collapse Leads to Self-Custody Hype and Increased Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Prices

Ever since the FTX collapse, digital asset investors have been withdrawing funds from centralised exchanges and depositing them into non-custodial wallets, where they are in full control over their own private keys. Trust Wallet Token has benefited from this thanks to its parent project, Trust Wallet.

Binance-owned Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the cryptocurrency project that has seen the most significant gains because of this, with Trust Wallet Token’s price surging from $1.04 to over $2.61 in a matter of days. Experts expect this trend to continue for Trust Wallet Token in 2023 with more and more cryptocurrency investors becoming increasingly aware of the importance of self-custody.

If this continues, then Trust Wallet Token price predictions state that Trust Wallet Token could reach as high as $4 by 2024. This sentiment is prevalent among Trust Wallet Token investors thanks to their increased trading volume.

Investors Flocking to ApeCoin (APE) because Metaverse MMORPG might materialise in 2023

Investors are flocking en masse toward ApeCoin (APE). Although the ‘’NFT hype’’ might have seemed over for a while, this took a whole different turn when Yuga Labs announced it named former Activision Blizzard President Daniel Alegre as its new CEO.

Daniel Alegre has worked on AAA titles like World of Warcraft, Call of Duty, Diablo, and many more, and the move shows that ApeCoin developers Yuga Labs is truly planning on releasing their metaverse MMORPG Otherside, with many speculating ApeCoin (APE) will become the digital currency for this.

ApeCoin saw its inception as a speculative meme token, however with more utility on the horizon, ApeCoin is experiencing a surge in popularity. As ApeCoin continues to grow, ApeCoin investors are positive that the token will become a top contender in 2023.

Digital asset investors take part in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Pre-Sale and are Instantly Rewarded

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been the show’s star this December. Although the project is still in the third phase of its pre-sale, it managed to skyrocket 805% from its first to second stage. However, it is not difficult to understand why.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) aims to disrupt the crowdfunding and venture capital markets as we know them through the use of fractionalised NFTs. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) will enable retail investors like you and me to invest in promising startups for as little as $1 and reap the rewards of early seed investing.

For start-ups, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) significantly reduces the costs of raising funds, and it allows them to be in direct contact with their backers. There are only 888,000,000 Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens, and 40% of these are available to the public via the various pre-sale stages of the project.

Early investors in Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) gain governance and voting rights, priority access to upcoming funding rounds, and discounts on trading and transaction fees. With these strong fundamentals in place, experts now predict the token to surge by as much as 6,000% to $0.24 per coin as early as January 2023.

