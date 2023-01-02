Turkey accuses Athens of escalating tensions in the Aegean Sea

By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 3:41
Image of Greek flag.
Credit: Photo by Dim Hou on Unsplash
During an interview with TRT Haber TV channel on Sunday, January 1, Hulusi Akar, the Turkish National Defence Minister accused Athens of arranging provocations aimed at escalating tensions in the region.
“Although we extend the hand of peace, Greece insists on continuing its provocative actions and statements that constantly increase tension”, the head of the department told the news outlet.
He added: “This right is unconditional and cannot be called into question or negotiated with third parties. This is certainly the case for the whole country”, as reported by ekathimerini.com.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
