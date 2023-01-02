By Chris King • 02 January 2023 • 2:05

Image of Wagner PMC boss Evgeny Prigozhin. Credit: [email protected]_en

A sledgehammer delivered by Wagner PMC boss Evgeny Prigozhin to a base in the Russian region of Krasnodar could be used during ‘training’ he suggested.

Evgeny Prigozhin, the boss of the notorious Wagner PMC mercenary organisation visited a base in the Russian region of Krasnodar on Sunday, January 1. A video posted on Twitter shows him personally delivering a sledgehammer in a box to one of the officers, engraved with the Wagner logo and ‘2023’.

The footage was posted on the profile of Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. He translated it into English claiming that on showing the tool, Prigozhin said: “I brought you a new development. You need to think through training so all the personnel is able to use it”.

It is widely documented that Prigozhin endorses the use of sledgehammers as a warning to any personnel who might be thinking of deserting. As proved by a previous video, Wagner officers use this tool for basically ‘teaching deserters a lesson’.

Prigozhin brought a sledgehammer to a Wagner base in Krasnodar region, Russia. "I brought you a new development. You need to think through training so all the personnel is able to use it". New Year's gift from a sadist?.. pic.twitter.com/RckVxeaCtk — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 1, 2023

Prigozhin was also seen visiting the Wagner PMC chapel in the village of Goryachi Klyuch. The building contains sculptures of some individual heroic deeds of the mercenaries. Footage of his trip was posted on the Grey Zone Telegram channel on Sunday.



There are also three monuments to Russian volunteers, which are modelled on the ‘Wagnerian’. Two other similar facilities are located in Luhansk and the area of Hayyan in the Syrian province of Homs.

In the ‘Alley of Heroes’, plaques showing the personal credits of Wagner fighters are displayed on the rows of tombs. These were men who received both state and domestic awards. Some have two or more Orders of Courage, along with others who won five, and even seven, Black Crosses.

The mercenary chief visited the cemetery which is used to bury those who have no relatives or loved ones. For various reasons, burial in their hometown was not possible. Dead soldiers are brought there straight from the morgue.

Some of the bodies he tries to meet and see off for the last time personally. Such was the case with the recently deceased airmen whose bodies were returned from Ukraine thanks to personal negotiations.

