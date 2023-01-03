33 million tonnes of greenhouse gases released and millions of hectares destroyed by Russia

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 January 2023 • 14:20

Greenhouse gases Ukraine war - Image Seline /Shutterstock.com

The war in Ukraine has led to more than 33 million tonnes of greenhouse gases being released, with indiscriminate Russian bombing destroying millions of hectares of countryside including numerous nature reserves.

News site SVT reported on Tuesday, January 3 that wildlife has been decimated across the country and at least €370 billion in environmental damage has been caused.

Ukraine´s environmental protection ministry expressed concern that destruction was not being talked about given that it “deepens the climate crisis” and “also contributes to the emission of carbon dioxide” and other harmful greenhouse gases.

The ministry’s latest estimate suggests the war has led to the emission of 33 million tonnes of greenhouse gases. The figures are based on estimated emissions from direct fighting, displacement of internally displaced people and fires in the country.

Ukraine´s farmland is well known to be contaminated by heavy metals from the fighting and may have been further affected by other harmful chemicals that may have leaked from missiles, munitions and vehicles.

Defence Minister Oleksij Reznikov had said: “Millions of hectares of nature reserves in the country are under direct threat.”

He continued saying that the war on Ukraine´s natural environment was “illegal” and in “contravention of the Geneva convention.”

But he said: “Russia doesn’t care ” and it seems the world doesn´t either with seemingly little discussion around the impact that the release of 33 million tonnes of greenhouse gases is having on the world. So far the war has accounted for around one percent of global emissions in 2022.

