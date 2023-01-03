By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 16:43

60-year-old man murdered at care home in London. Photo by Pisaphotography Shutterstock.com

Police in London arrested a 44-year-old resident of the care home and have launched a murder investigation

The Metropolitan Police in London has launched a murder investigation, after a 60-year-old man was killed at a care home in Hayes.

A 44-year-old man has also been arrested in the case on suspicion of murder.

The incident happened on Monday, January 2, when police were called to the Imperial Lodge care center, located in Lansbury drive, west London.

After receiving the call at 11.50 pm, police along with the London ambulance service rushed to the scene.

A statement by the Met Police said that despite several efforted by the emergency services, they were unable to resuscitate the man, and pronounced him dead. The statement added, “A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in custody at a west London police station.

The Homicide detectives from the Met´s specialists crime command, investigating the case said, “Both the deceased and the man arrested were residents at the facility”.

Met Police also said that they have informed the kin of the victim, and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled soon.

