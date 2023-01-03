By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 17:44

Alton Towers theme park was evacuated amid reports of a suspected ‘chemical leak’.

Alton Towers theme park in England was evacuated this morning, Tuesday, January 3, after an employee apparently reported a ‘peculiar smell’ in a kitchen at the conference. The kitchen area is for the use of the park’s workers only, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

The incident occurred at around 12:45am and emergency services were immediately deployed to the Staffordshire attraction to deal with a suspected ‘chemical leak’. Hotel guests were subsequently escorted from the premises while the emergency crews dealt with the situation. It is believed that two people needed medical assessment by the ambulance staff.

“We were called to the Alton Towers Resort following reports of a suspected chemical-related incident within an employee-only kitchen area”, said a spokesman for the Fire Brigade.

He added: “Crews from Cheadle, Ipstones and Longton attended and carried out an assessment, with specialist equipment, which recorded no readings of any concern”.

