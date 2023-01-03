By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 5:11

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing in Bengals football match

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during the football match with Cincinnati Bengals and was rushed to hospital where he reportedly remains critical.

Buffalo Bills 24-year-old safety Damar Hamlin is currently intubated in the University of Cincinnati Medical Centre after collapsing during the live ESPN Monday Night Football match with Cincinnati Bengals this January 2. He is reported to be in a critical condition.

During the first quarter, Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting back onto his feet, he suddenly collapsed backwards onto the pitch. The match was immediately halted and when everybody realised how severe the incident was, an ambulance was driven onto the field.

Medics spent around 16 minutes working on him with a defibrillator and applying CPR, as both sets of players looked on in shock. Hamlin was eventually removed from the pitch and transferred to the hospital. As he was driven away, his Bills teammates could be seen praying for him.

According to Joe Danneman of Cincinnati’s Fox19 Now, at 9:20pm the player had a pulse but was breathing on his own. His colleague Tricia Macke announced at 9:53pm that Hamlin had been intubated. The game was officially postponed by the league on ESPN at 10pm.

I’m told Damar Hamlin has a pulse, but is not breathing on his own. He is being transported to UC. Needed AED and CPR on the field. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Extreme amount of urgency in treating injured Bills defensive player Damar Hamlin. Ambulance on the field at Paycor Stadium. pic.twitter.com/QLmmn3kqMg — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 3, 2023

Breaking: Bills-Bengals has been postponed by the NFL and will not resume tonight. pic.twitter.com/mxb1zcw6M2 — ESPN (@espn) January 3, 2023

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced posted a statement on Twitter that read: ‘Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed”.

It continued: “Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by the team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition. Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available”.

“The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game”, the statement concluded.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

Please pray for our brother. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 3, 2023

Sending our thoughts and prayers to Damar🙏 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 3, 2023

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

