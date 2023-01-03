BREAKING: Edinburgh mosque locked down by bomb squad cops

By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 18:09

Edinburgh mosque locked down by bomb squad cops

Edinburgh Central Mosque was locked down by bomb squad cops after the discovery of suspicious bags inside the building.

Bomb squad cops were deployed to a mosque in Edinburgh this afternoon after the discovery of suspicious bags on the premises at around 9:30am. They immediately locked the religious building down in the Scottish capital while an investigation was conducted, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

The immediate area in the vicinity of the mosque was cordoned off to both pedestrians and traffic. “Police were called to a report of a suspicious item found within a mosque on Potterrow, Edinburgh. A cordon has been put in place as a precaution and the EOD is in attendance”, said a Police Scotland spokesperson.

A statement from the mosque read: “Edinburgh Central Mosque will be closed today for the next few hours and until further notice. This is due to a couple of bags that we discovered inside the premises early this morning”.

“We do not know at this moment how long the process could take, however, will post another update as soon as the bags have been removed and the police have concluded that it is safe to reopen the building”, it continued.

#Edinburgh Central Mosque will be closed today for the next few hours. This is due to a couple of bags discovered inside the premises early this morning. The Police have advised evacuation of the mosque and stop any activities until they have removed the bags.#Scotland pic.twitter.com/8tsJa2l5sx — DOAM (@doamuslims) January 3, 2023

