Cleaning tips and tricks to save you time and money

By Betty Henderson • 03 January 2023 • 13:15

THE holidays are over, which sometimes means a backlog of cleaning work at a time when money is a little tighter than usual due to extra holiday spending. But there is plenty that can be done! Today, we’re sharing three cleaning tricks using household items to save you time and money!

Potatoes

If you have spuds left over from Christmas, you can put them to good use in your household cleaning. Try cutting a potato in half and using it to shine mirrors or tiles, or use a potato in your grater to clear any residue stuck inside.

Newspaper

A piece of newspaper folded over works wonders to take smudges off windows and glass. Tights are similarly a great option, leaving glass and mirrors streak-free.

Toothbrush

Toothbrushes are well-known for their cleaning credentials as they can get into all the nooks and crannies that a normal cloth or sponge can’t, like to clean your computer keyboard.