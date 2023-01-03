By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 15:16

Conservation and enhancement works on the Paleo-Christian basilica in Son Pereto to begin. Image: Manacor City Council.

The Son Pereto site is the only late antiquity site on Mallorca that has been made into a museum and can be visited.

The works to be carried out inside the basilica consist of two different actions. The first set of actions involves the re-excavation of the whole basilica and, the second set of works includes the consolidation and conservation of the basilica.

With regard to the re-excavation, all the surface levels that were added to the basilica during the 20th century will be removed and most of the unexcavated Romanesque elements in the basilica will be excavated and documented.

In terms of conservation, the architectural elements displaced from their original place will be identified and repositioned, the crests of the walls will be consolidated, the level of circulation in the enclosure will be conditioned and, in the case of the appearance of mosaic remains, their restoration in situ or in the laboratory will be assessed with the project management.

