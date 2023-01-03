By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 15:43

Department of Public safety invests €5,035,779.60 in improving Palma's fire-fighting service. Image: Palma City Council.

Mayor, Jose Palma, explained this in a letter summarising the work done during his term of office, which he sent to the staff of the Palma Fire Department and Firefighters. In the letter, the mayor made a detailed account of the work done by the Area in collaboration with all the staff.

Among the material resources, one of the priorities has been the renewal of the fleet, with an investment of €2.14M. Among others, the purchase of a 32-metre long ladder (€848,800), a heavy rural pump (BRP) for €350,900, and two light urban pumps (BUL) for €273,500 and €388,400 euros, respectively. The total amount invested, €2.14M, will increase as work is currently underway on a technical scale to acquire a personnel transport van and a supply pump.

As far as vehicle maintenance is concerned, work has focused on optimising processes. A total of €418,766 has been allocated, €200,000 of which are dedicated to the new contract for preventive and corrective vehicle maintenance.

