DGT explains fines for vehicles without emission labels in Spain

By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 20:48

DGT explains fines for vehicles without emission stickers in Spain. Photo by Icruci Shutterstock.com

Fines vary from a minor penalty of €15 euros upto €100 depending on the municipality in Spain says DGT

The Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) in Spain has said that the penalty for not installing an emission label on the vehicle could vary depending on the municipality.

It said that, although it is not compulsory to carry the DGT label that classifies cars according to their emissions level, the decision on whether cars will be fined for not carrying them will be decided by the municipalities.

Stating an example, they explain, “In Madrid, it is a minor penalty set at €15, but in the case of Gijón, the amount is between €90 and €100”.

DGT also said that the penalty for not carrying the DGT sticker is not the same as the penalty for driving a polluting vehicle into the recently enforced Low Emission Zones (LEZ), adding, “in this case, the penalty is higher”.

It said that driving a vehicle that is not authorised or categorised as low emission in a LEZ is a serious offense. This could lead to a fine of €200 and or 100 in case of rapid payment.

The only vehicles that are not restricted from driving through Madrid’s M30 road and city centre from 1st January 2023, are cars with the emission tag, that have been registered in Madrid, not later than 1st January 2022. These vehicles should also appear in the Tax on Motor Vehicles list of Madrid’s Municipality.

