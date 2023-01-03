By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 January 2023 • 8:15

LEZ Madrid - Image Madrid ZBE

All cities in Spain with a population of more than 50,000 are now designated low-emission zones, which changes requirements not only for locals but also for those entering with a foreign-registered vehicle.

According to a social media post by ZBE Rondes de Barcelona and confirmed by N332 on Monday, January 2 foreign vehicles entering the low-emission zones will be fined €100 per infringement.

Local vehicles are able to apply for the appropriate sticker showing their designation and right to travel in the low-emission zone, however, these are not available to foreign-registered vehicles.

All foreign registered vehicles are now required to meet the same standards which are:

Motorcycles and mopeds with Euro 2 standard or higher

Cars and vans classified as electric, petrol euro standard 3 or higher and diesel euro standard 4 or higher

Lorries or trucks meeting Euro standards N2 and N3

Buses and coaches classified as Euro 4 or higher

Single-day permits are available for visitors and can be obtained online, for more information visit the DGT website.

To ensure your visit to Spain goes smoothly if you are entering a low-emission zone in Spain with a foreign registered vehicle, please check and make sure that you are doing so legally or you could end up with a nasty bill.

