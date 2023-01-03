By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 January 2023 • 8:15
LEZ Madrid - Image Madrid ZBE
According to a social media post by ZBE Rondes de Barcelona and confirmed by N332 on Monday, January 2 foreign vehicles entering the low-emission zones will be fined €100 per infringement.
Local vehicles are able to apply for the appropriate sticker showing their designation and right to travel in the low-emission zone, however, these are not available to foreign-registered vehicles.
All foreign registered vehicles are now required to meet the same standards which are:
Single-day permits are available for visitors and can be obtained online, for more information visit the DGT website.
To ensure your visit to Spain goes smoothly if you are entering a low-emission zone in Spain with a foreign registered vehicle, please check and make sure that you are doing so legally or you could end up with a nasty bill.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.