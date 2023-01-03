Here’s what makes Solana, Polygon and Dogeliens fantastic Crypto investments amid the ongoing Bear Market

By EWN • 03 January 2023 • 13:30

There is no denying that this year is bound to go down as the worst in crypto history. This is made sure by the ongoing bear market, which is responsible for the high degree of market volatility and the negative crypto prices that make it difficult to conduct regular crypto operations, such as investing and trading.

All around the industry, there is an acceptance that most of the losses made this year won’t be recouped and a hope that next year will be better. There are reports of a brief bull run at the turn of the new year, which is understandably causing a wave of excitement and anticipation within the cryptocurrency industry.

With the new year just a few weeks away, it is important to make adequate preparations to ensure that one generates income when the bull market comes up. To that effect, this piece suggests three cryptocurrencies with massive growth potential that could yield massive returns in the bull market. Here’s why you should invest in Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Dogeliens Token (DOGET).

Solana – One of the Fastest Blockchains

Solana (SOL) is a highly functional open-source crypto project within the cryptocurrency industry. It is notable for utilising blockchain technology and its permissionless nature to provide Decentralised Finance (DeFi) solutions to the crypto community. Solana (SOL) is noteworthy in the cryptocurrency industry for several impressive features, such as speed, performance, scalability and transaction throughput.

These features make it an ideal environment for creating and deploying Decentralised Applications (dApps). It is one of the few blockchain networks within the industry with comparable capacity to Ethereum (ETH), the world’s dominant smart contract platform. It achieves this through an innovative hybrid consensus model that has also caught the attention of small-time and institutional traders.

Its native cryptocurrency, SOL, powers and incentivises its ecosystem. SOL is the key to accessing the many features within the Solana ecosystem, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. The token is a popular cryptocurrency within the industry, and its stock is listed on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Polygon – Solving scalability in the Blockchain Industry

Polygon (MATIC) is the cryptocurrency industry’s first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum (ETH) scaling, infrastructure development, and other crypto operations. It is especially notable for supporting the creation and deployment of multiple types of applications thanks to a core component known as Polygon SDK. The applications Polygon (MATIC) supports include optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains and stand-alone chains.

Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, powers and supports its ecosystem and facilitates all crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. MATIC stock is listed on prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Dogeliens – Transforming the Meme Token Sector

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is an upcoming meme cryptocurrency that has been generating a lot of interest within the cryptocurrency industry, mostly because of its many attractive features.

The token has been predicted to follow in the footsteps of industry-leading meme coins, such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). It could become the next big cryptocurrency within the industry. Dogeliens Token (DOGET) boasts several impressive features, such as a massive supply and an exciting roadmap.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is currently on presale and is expected to raise over $10 million before the stage runs out.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

