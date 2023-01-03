How to make a change in your home this new year

By Betty Henderson • 03 January 2023 • 9:54
PEOPLE often talk about making a new year change, but what can that look like in your home? Today we’re bringing you three home style tips to help you make a difference in 2023. And the best part of it is, you don’t have to break the bank.
Switch around your furniture
It might seem like the most obvious way to make a change to your routine, but there is evidence to suggest that moving a few pieces of furniture from time to time can help to give you a fresh perspective.
Repurpose objects
There’s no need to go out and buy lots of new décor, instead save the containers of items you bought or received for gifts at Christmas, and give them a new life as vases or personal care products.
New curtains
If you’re happy to spend a bit of cash on a change, new curtains can inject new life into the spaces you’re in every day.
