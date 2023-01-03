How you can reduce food waste at home

By Betty Henderson • 03 January 2023 • 13:51

Plan meals before heading to the supermarket and cut back on food waste from buying unnecessary items.

A RECENT poll found that up to 70 per cent of people living in Spain admit to wasting food. Whether it’s from keeping it in the cupboards too long, or making too much food, it’s easy to waste food, but that doesn’t mean we can’t act. Here are three tips to cut back on food waste.

Meal plan

While we’re feeling organised at the start of a new year, now is the perfect time to start meal planning. Meal planning cuts food waste by stopping you from buying extra products you won’t get through.

Food storage

Storing foods correctly is one of the most useful ways to cut down on waste. Keep bananas on the counter and potatoes and onions in a cool, dark space. Buy only what you can get through and keep some frozen fruits and vegetables if you need a boost later on.

Use leftovers

Develop your cooking skills while cutting waste. Get creative with your leftovers, look up recipes by ingredient in the index of recipe books or using the internet.