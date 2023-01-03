Iberdrola progressing according to plan in construction project in the waters off Brittany in France

The company has completed the first campaign of the works with the installation of 65 per cent of the piles and 40 per cent of the offshore wind platforms of the plant. These elements have been manufactured at Windar’s facilities in Aviles and Navantia’s in Fene, respectively.

In total, 124 piles have already been installed, which will anchor the substation and 40 of the 62 wind turbines of the wind farm to the seabed. These cylindrical pieces of steel, each 2.6 meters in diameter and weighing 150 tonnes, are between 18 and 47 meters long.

On them are fitted, with millimetre precision, each of the three-legged platforms that will support the turbines during this first phase. These triangular-based foundations are up to 75 meters high, 25 meters wide and weigh 1,150 tonnes.

They are assembled in three stages. The first stage consists of lifting the structure from a transport barge and placing it on site with a crane.

During the second stage, the three legs of the frame are inserted into the piles previously fixed to the seabed, ready for the subsequent sealing of the lower parts of the legs.

Thanks to their lattice structure, the platforms have a very limited impact on the environment, facilitating the circulation of water masses and biodiversity, while promoting the artificial reef effect.