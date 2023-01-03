Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman insists Tehran not involved in Russia-Ukraine conflict

By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 20:21

Image of Iranian and Russian national flags. Credit: Leonid Altman/Shutterstock.com

Tehran is not involved in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine insisted an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

Speaking on Monday, January 2, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani insisted that defence cooperation between Tehran and Moscow was ongoing before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 24 last year.

According to Xinhua, he suggested that “baseless accusations against Iran will not help resolve the issue. Iran is not part of the conflict in Ukraine. Iran’s defence cooperation with other countries is based on common interests and is carried out in compliance with international laws and regulations”, he stressed.

Tehran continues to deny supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine, despite constant accusations by the West and Ukraine of their exporting suicide drones to Moscow. Kanaani noted that Iranian and Ukrainian officials had allegedly exchanged views on the allegations and no one could find evidence.

