By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 13:41

Join the Donkey Dreamland charity in their first-ever "Dinner for the Donkeys" charity event. Image: Dreamland Donkey/Facebook.

Begin 2023 with a party and raise funds for rescued donkeys.

Over 50 donkeys have now been helped through the generous support of the Donkey Dreamland Tribe who will continue to provide a safe environment for any donkeys in need. Rescue, recuperate and rehome is the charity’s motto.

In association with The Green Label Restaurant at Chaparral Golf and supported by the Euro Weekly News, expect a fabulous evening of drinks, dinner with live music from Alexandra Avery and a raffle with some fantastic prizes donated by generous local businesses.

On Friday, January 20, arrive at 7.00.PM for a welcome drink, followed by a three-course dinner with wine or beer at 7:.30.PM with live music for the bargain price of €45 with €10 going directly to Donkey Dreamland.

The Green Label Restuarant at Chaparral Golf is located at Av. Carmen Werner, 10, 29649 Las Lagunas de Mijas, Malaga.

Bookings must be made in advance and your food pre-ordered so that the restaurant can provide the best possible service. Book at www.donkeydreamland.com/greenlabel or if you prefer not to book online, email [email protected] or telephone (+34) 640 11 15 51 or (+34) 677 752 703 to arrange to meet in person to reserve and order.

