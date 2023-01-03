By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 19:23

Low-income households to receive cash support in UK. Photo by Julius Kielaitis Shutterstock.com

UK government to give £900 (€ 1,020) as cost-of-living support to low-income households across the country

Millions of people across the UK are going to receive a cost of living support from the government.

According to the department of work and pensions, the government has decided to deposit £900 (€1,020) to low-income households in the country.

The money will be directly deposited into the bank accounts of the recipients, in three different installments over the financial year, as per the department.

The announcement for the cash support was made by UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who also discussed measures to increase taxes and reduce public spending.

The ministry said, there will also be a separate £150 (€170,21) payment for more than six million disabled individuals and a £300 (€340,41) payment for more than eight million pensioners.

The new support package comes at a time when the country has witnessed soaring energy bills and the highest inflation rate in four decades, during 2022.

This move follows another £1200 (€1361,40) cash support, introduced by the UK government last year for low-income households, who have faced the biggest impact due to the increasing cost of living.

