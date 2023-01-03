Malaga is the most searched city in the world on Airbnb for 2023

By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 23:45

Image of Malaga city. Credit: Google maps - shokry mahsob

According to the latest Airbnb data, Malaga is the most searched city in the world for 2023.

According to the latest data published by Airbnb today, Tuesday, January 3, the Spanish city of Malaga is the most searched destination for accommodation on its website for 2023. The capital of the Costa del Sol was also the third most requested for this type of stay during 2022.

In the last decade, the Andalucian city has become a renowned cultural and technological centre. It has also positioned itself as an ideal destination for remote workers.

Malaga is among the 20 destinations Airbnb has collaborated with to support working from anywhere in the world. This is likely to increase the rate of visits among users interested in the city, whether for long or short stays, as reported by malagahoy.es.

Behind Malaga in searches for 2023, there is not a single European or North American city. In second place was Sydney in Australia, followed by another Australian city, Melbourne. They were followed by the cities of Auckland in New Zealand, Bangkok in Thailand, Queenstown in New Zealand, Florianopolis in Brazil, Porto Seguro in Brazil, Perth in Australia, and Salvador in Brazil.

In the 2022 list, in which Malaga placed third, Thailand’s Bangkok topped the searches, followed by Sydney.

Data relating to Spaniards looking for temporary accommodation without leaving the country’s borders, placed Malaga second, behind Alicante. It would appear that when it comes to staying close to home, coastal and warm destinations are the preference.

Such destinations included the cities of Alicante and Valencia in the Valencian Community, Andalucia’s Malaga and Cadiz, and Santa Cruz de Tenerife in the Canary Islands. As shown by Airbnb data, these are among the top positions in the rankings of trending national destinations among Spanish guests for 2023.

___________________________________________________________

