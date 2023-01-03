Man charged with murder of 24-year-old woman missing for three weeks in UK

By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 17:34

Man charged with murder of 24-year-old woman missing for over three weeks in UK. Photo by Metropolitan Police

Metropolitan Police in the UK have charged 54-year-old Mark Moodie for the murder of Maureen Gitau, who has been reported missing since December 10

A 54-year-old man named Mark Moodie has been charged in the UK, for the murder of a woman, reported missing since December 10.

Mureen Gitau, 24, was last seen on December 5, as per a statement by the Metropolitan Police, and a missing report was filed by her family after five days.

Police said, she left her house in Evelyn Street in Deptford, Lewisham, south-east London and as her family was unable to trace her, they decided to appeal for help.

Moodie has now been charged with her murder after, he was arrested on New Year´s Eve. Met police also stated that the man was known to Maureen

A statement quoted in a report by the Mirror, made at the time of the arrest by Kate Blackburn, Detective Chief Inspector said, “This arrest is a significant development in what is now being treated as a murder investigation.

“Whilst we have not located Maureen’s body, we have reason to believe she has come to serious harm and has likely been killed. This news came as a terrible shock. My thoughts, and those of my team, are with them at this very difficult time”.

Blackburn also stated that her family has been informed and will be supported by specialist officers

Meanwhile, Maureen´s mother Jane, who first issued the appeal to search for her daughter said, “It is so hard not to have Maureen at home with us, especially at Christmas”.

She added, “Maureen is much-loved and is such an important part of our lives. We are desperate to have her back home with us.”

