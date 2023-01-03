By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 14:35

New short-form ultra Golf Championship to launch in 2023. Image: Monton Tiemrak/Shutterstock.com.

Australia is about to witness a revolutionary new golf format with a new teams-based event.

“The Ultra Golf Championship” is set to be launched following next season’s major tournaments.

The Ultra Golf Championship (UGC) will debut in December 2023, played over nine holes with a unique and exciting scoring system. Dates and venues will be announced shortly.

There will be 10 city-based teams from around the world who will compete for the inaugural title which will feature four players, including a marquee captain, with the competition set to be played over four days, the teams of four split into pairs for the competition.

The scoring system is designed for thrilling golf: 10 points for an ace, eight for an albatross, six for an eagle, four for a birdie and two for a par. It also includes four feature hole opportunities that must be used during the 9-hole round, including the longest drive, power-play, alternate-shot and a best-ball.

With the teams playing seven minor rounds and a final series, there will be 74 matches played over the four days, with the top four playing off in the finals – 1 v 2 Grand Final, 3 v 4 playing for third place.

