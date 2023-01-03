NHS hospital staff instructed to return Christmas bonuses paid by mistake

By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 20:52

Image of Milton Keynes University Hospital. Credit: Google maps - Milton Keynes University Hospital

After being paid Christmas bonuses by mistake, staff at Milton Keynes University Hospital have been told they must return the money.

An error at the NHS Milton Keynes University Hospital in Buckinghamshire resulted in several members of staff receiving Christmas bonuses they were not entitled to, according to Sky News today, Tuesday, January 3.

As a result, those who were paid by accident were reportedly informed on December 23 that they must return the money. The mix-up arose after a scheme offering a bonus in wages for December was initiated by the NHS facility in 2022.

It involved staff members working an additional five to ten shifts between July and December. This would lead to their being paid an extra £150 or £300 in their December pay packets. Unfortunately, an error led to some of the employees who had not worked sufficient shifts still getting the bonuses.

Speaking with the news outlet, a hospital spokesperson claimed that the number who had been paid by accident was not clear but that they believed it to be only a ‘handful’. According to the spokesperson, an ‘affordable repayment programme’ has been organised to allow the staff members to return the bonuses.

