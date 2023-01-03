Ocean views and reading rooms at Nerja’s new library

By Betty Henderson • 03 January 2023 • 12:01

Nerja councillors present plans for the town’s innovative new library.

BOOKWORMS in Nerja are in for a treat with the announcement that the town is set for a brand-new library. The library will have a state-of-the-art design with books spanning five different floors and magnificent sea views to give readers all the inspiration possible.

After the announcement of the plans, Nerja council also received more good news on Wednesday, December 28, as the regional government announced a funding package of €1 million for the project, which will cost an estimated €1.3 million overall.

Nerja Mayor, José Alberto Armijo expressed his satisfaction at the decision saying, “This will be the kind of library that the community in Nerja and Maro deserve. Modern, spacious and practical, the library will also be right in the heart of Nerja”. The location of the library in the town centre means it will also be a valuable tourist information point.

The library design was chosen as the winner of a design competition held by the council. It features three bright floors that will invite readers in, as well as a sun-kissed terrace with sea views and two underground floors.