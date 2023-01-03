By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 15:51

Over the last few days PalmaActiva has paid out grants to emblematic establishments. Image: Palma City Council.

There have been 65 beneficiaries of these grants and each of these establishments have received €1,538.46.

These grants are intended to support the competitiveness of the shops included in the Catalogue of Emblematic Establishments of Palma 2022.

The aim is to contribute to their protection and conservation.

The grants, which this year are budgeted at €100,000, are used to cover ordinary and current expenses generated during the 2022 period, which may include items such as supplies, expenses for renting the premises, staff costs, advertising, cleaning, etc.

According to Jordi Vila, the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Employment, “100 per cent of the applicants have received the subsidy, and in 2023 we will maintain the budget of €100,000 in grants for these establishments.” Vila added that at the beginning of January, the period for submitting self-applications to form part of the 2023 Catalogue will begin.

