Paddle-tennis fans raise cash and donate to Murla (Alicante) primary school

By Linda Hall • 03 January 2023 • 10:33

MURLA DONATION: Jeff Waller with primary school head teacher and pupils Photo credit: Jeff Waller

A GROUP of friends who play paddle-tennis in Murla each week presented the local primary school with €400.

Last June, the keen players, all retired, also presented the school with a €400 donation.

“I forewarned Raquel, the head mistress, who suggested presenting the money during the carol service in the village square,” Jeff Waller told the Euro Weekly News.

“All the children performed dances and sang carols before breaking up for Christmas. I’d guess well over 100 parents and friends were there,” he said.

Instead of just handing over the four 100-euro notes, Jeff and his friends put the money in a red envelope and added some balloons.

After the first donation, Jeff and the paddle-tennis group sent copies of the Euro Weekly News to the school, the local bar and the town hall which allows them to play free, providing they contribute to local causes.

“What was most pleasing were the complete strangers who came up to me to thank us,” Jeff said. “We are thinking of saving the summer donation and presenting it all at the 2023 carol service, aiming for the magical €1,000.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram