President Zelenskyy’s press office announces Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on February 3

By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 2:40

Image of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy

A Ukraine-EU summit will be held in Kyiv on February 3 announced the press office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As announced on the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this Monday, January 2, the Ukraine-EU summit will take place in Kyiv on February 3. As noted in the release, the leader revealed that he had spoken with Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission.

In a statement, Zelenskyy’s office said that the two politicians discussed the upcoming summit and its ‘expected results’, as reported by dailystorm.ru.

Kyiv and Brussels, as noted, ‘agreed to intensify the preparatory work’. At the same time, a high-ranking EU source of RIA Novosti admitted earlier that Charles Michel, the head of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, intend to hold a summit with Zelenskyy on February 3.

On January 2, Ursula von der Leyen said she had a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy, during which she promised to continue providing financial assistance to Ukraine. “In the 1st call of the new year with President@ZelenskyyUa, I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people”.

” The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes. We support your heroic struggle. A fight for freedom and against brutal aggression”, she wrote.

“We are supporting you through this winter with generators, light bulbs, shelters, school buses. And we continue our strong financial assistance. Soon we’ll start disbursing our €18 billion support package in monthly tranches. I look forward to meeting you again in Ukraine soon”, she added.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on his official Telegram channel: “I am glad to start the year with a phone call with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. I expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the EU”.

He continued: “We are waiting for the first tranche of macro-financial aid in January, the first batch of energy-saving lamps, school buses, generators, and modular houses. We have coordinated steps on the EU-Ukraine Summit. We feel support and are moving towards victory together”.

