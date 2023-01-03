Pro rally driving champion dies in a snowmobile accident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 03 January 2023 • 7:56

Ken Block - Image Instagram KBlock43

Pro rally driving champion Ken Block, 55, has died in a snowmobile accident just weeks after announcing that he had a lot to learn in the usage of the vehicle.

According to the Wasatch County Sheriff´s office, Block died when his snowmobile overturned and landed on him as they he was travelling up a steep rise. He is said to have been part of a group travelling in the area but was alone at the time of the incident.

The sheriff´s office also confirmed that the star who was trying to learn new stunts was pronounced dead at the scene.

RIP: Pro rally driver Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident in Utah Monday, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office says. MORE: https://t.co/Vb4dOruCMh — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) January 3, 2023

Recently Block had acquired a more powerful snowmobile and had admitted that it had taken him by surprise saying: “It was my first day on my new ‘23 Ski-Doo Summit X Turbo, and this thing rips! Lots of power up at high elevation, and wheelies all day! Epic early season powder, and an amazing first day.

“Wheelies, deep pow turns, and a lot of learning on this new sled – good times!”

Not shy to take risks, Block had been a rally driver, moto-cross rider, skateboarder and now snowmobile rider, a real live-action star.

Block who had been snowboarding with as group in Utah had posted on Instagram just hours before his death saying: “It’s been DUMPING snow in Park City, Utah this week with more forecasted for the weekend, and we wouldn’t be able to make it out to the ranch without the @SkiDoo sleds and @KubotaUSA machinery to clear the way!

“Can’t wait to see how much more powder stacks up over the next few days.”

A popular character with 7.5 million followers on Instagram and two million on his YouTube channel, Block had won many rallies. Block also co-founded DC Shoes with business partner Damon Way in 1994.

Block is survived by his wife Lucy and three children, including his 16-year-old daughter Lia, who is also a driver and had competed for her father’s Hoonigan Racing team since the age of 11.

Many friends and sports personalities have taken to social media to express their grief at the loss of the popular sports personality that had recently signed another deal with Audi.

But perhaps the death of the pro rally driving champion in a snowmobile accident is best summed up by his Hoonigan team who said: “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”

