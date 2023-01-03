Profitable Meme Coins for 2023: Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, and Big Eyes Coin.

By EWN • 03 January 2023 • 13:08

It is becoming increasingly evident that meme coins are gradually gaining their universal appeal.

The meme space of the crypto market has done well to uphold the adoption and attention it gained during the last bull market. However, most of the crypto assets in this space do not have any clear benefits or functions due to their amusing nature.

Fortunately, a new generation of meme coins is changing this narrative, and it could bring back exposure and prominence to the space.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu, and Floki Inu (FLOKI) are meme coins that offer great benefits and utilities. They’re likely the most profitable meme coins for your portfolio in the coming year.

Floki Inu: A combination of NFTs, Metaverse, and GameFi

Floki Inu is a promising meme coin that’s a member of the doge ecosystem. The meme project was inspired by Shiba Inu’s success but aims to be better than the second most valuable meme coin by market capitalisation. Floki Inu (FLOKI) could start gaining the prominence it deserves in the coming year when users put its flagship projects to full use.

The meme coin will combine NFTs, Metaverse, and gaming benefits to attract users and increase adoption. It will feature an NFT gaming metaverse, a marketplace for trading digital items, and an educational platform. Floki Inu hopes to spread its popularity and increase adoption with strategic partnerships and the implementation of feasible strategies.

This could help the meme project increase in prominence and value. Floki Inu (FLOKI) will likely do well in the coming year. Even if this takes a while, its utility will keep it relevant for a long time. It’s another good meme coin to have in your crypto holdings.

Shiba Inu: The Crypto communities second most loved dog

Often unnecessarily compared with Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has shown it can shine and stand on its own (and without the Twitter support of Elon Musk). Originally dubbed as the “Dogecoin Killer” Shiba Inu has stretched beyond its definition to develop more useful elements of its ecosystem. These include an NFT marketplace and a developing metaverse.

New Year, New Memes: Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another great meme coin option for your crypto holdings. Some may even call it the best option at the moment.

The unique cat-theme token isn’t a part of the doge ecosystem, and the lesser competition increases its chances of higher adoption. Big Eyes Coin is only a presale token, but it has grown in prominence since its inception. The new cryptocurrency boasts great market reach thanks to its developers’ efforts.

Big Eyes Coin has utility in DeFi and NFTs, and it also features a swap and a marketplace. The crypto project’s native token, BIG, initiates and completes every transaction on the platform.

Big Eyes Coin hopes to leverage its uniqueness, strong community, prominence, and other features to succeed in the market. Analysts believe the meme coin has a higher propensity for success than Floki Inu and Shiba Inu, and joining its presale could help you enjoy its high profitability.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido