By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 14:56

South African captain Siya Kolisi confirms he will join French side Racing 92 after the 2023 World Cup. Image: Siya Kolisi/Shutterstock.com.

The captain made the announcement on his Twitter page on Tuesday, January 3.

The 31-year-old currently plays for South Africa’s Sharks, based in Durban, but has secured an early release from his contract. Kolisi, who captained the Springboks to World Cup success in 2019, has signed a three-year deal with Racing.

Kolisi outlined why he has decided to make the move in his social media post saying: “I’ve always maintained that I am not a self-made man and that is because I’ve been so fortunate to have benefitted from the immense contributions of so many people in my life.”

“I just want to thank everyone for their support and of course none more so than my family.”

Kolisi added: “Rachel and the kids have sacrificed so much throughout my career and I am immeasurably grateful for this. The move to Racing 92 will enable me to spend more time with my family which is something that I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making.”

