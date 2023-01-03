Spain’s water reserve currently stands  at 46.3 per cent of capacity

This has increased in the last week by 1,115 cubic hectometres (2 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs).

The stock by area is as follows:

Eastern Bay of Biscay is at 67.1 per cent.

Western Bay of Biscay at 77.3 per cent

Miño-Sil at 75.5 per cent

Galicia Costa at 92.1 per cent

Internal basins of the Basque Country at 61.9 per cent

Duero at 50.8 per cent

Tagus at 62,4 per cent

Guadiana at 33 per cent

Tinto, Odiel and Piedras to 83.8 per cent

Guadalete-Barbate at 29.6 per cent

Guadalquivir at 24.2 per cent

Cuenca Mediterránea Andaluza at 37.9 per cent

Segura at 33.9 per cent

Jucar at 57.1 per cent

Ebro at 43.6 per cent

Inland basins of Catalonia at 31.3 per cent

Rainfall was abundant on the Atlantic side and scarce on the Mediterranean side. The maximum was in Vigo (A) with 194.0 mm (194.0 l/m²).