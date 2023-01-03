By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 17:19
Spain's water reserve currently stands at 46.3 per cent of capacity. Image: Spanish Government.
This has increased in the last week by 1,115 cubic hectometres (2 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs).
The stock by area is as follows:
Eastern Bay of Biscay is at 67.1 per cent.
Western Bay of Biscay at 77.3 per cent
Miño-Sil at 75.5 per cent
Galicia Costa at 92.1 per cent
Internal basins of the Basque Country at 61.9 per cent
Duero at 50.8 per cent
Tagus at 62,4 per cent
Guadiana at 33 per cent
Tinto, Odiel and Piedras to 83.8 per cent
Guadalete-Barbate at 29.6 per cent
Guadalquivir at 24.2 per cent
Cuenca Mediterránea Andaluza at 37.9 per cent
Segura at 33.9 per cent
Jucar at 57.1 per cent
Ebro at 43.6 per cent
Inland basins of Catalonia at 31.3 per cent
Rainfall was abundant on the Atlantic side and scarce on the Mediterranean side. The maximum was in Vigo (A) with 194.0 mm (194.0 l/m²).
