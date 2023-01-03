By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 13:14

Swimmingly successful New Year's Day swim in Mojacar to raise funds for charity. Image: Brad Swift.

For eight years, the Mojacar Forum has been enticing brave folk to join in the fun.

A fabulous amount of money (which is still being counted) has been raised for the Paws-Patas animal charity in Mojacar at the New Year’s Day swim organised by Ann and Brad Swift and friends involved in the Mojacar Forum.

This year 120 people registered to swim although there were many more who joined in the fun without registering. The eldest swimmer was 85-year-old Bernard Tate and the youngest swimmer was 4-year-old Leo.

With over 22,000 members, the Forum, which can be found on Facebook is for people who love Spain and Mojacar and offers a wealth of information on Mojacar. For more information CLICK HERE or head to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/399166826954100

The Paws-Patas animal charity has been rehoming abandoned cats and dogs in and around Mojacar since 1989 and is always in need of more hands and more funds! The charity needs to raise €9,500 every month simply to cover basic running costs and vet bills.

If would like to donate but are unable to make the event on New Year’s Day, you can make a bank transfer to PAWS-PATAS in Spain or Continental Europe: Cajamar Bank, 04639 Los Gallardos, Almeri. IBAN: ES7630580186342720002653, SWIFT / BIC: CCRIES2A. If you require a receipt please email: [email protected]

