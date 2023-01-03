Teenager arrested by Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police for posting ‘terrorism-related threats’

By Chris King • 03 January 2023 • 18:56

Image of Twitter. Credit: PiXXart/Shutterstock.com

A 19-year-old male has been arrested by Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police for posting ‘terrorism-related threats’ on social media.

In a statement from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police today, Tuesday, January 3, they reported that a 19-year-old man was arrested in the city of Ottawa. The federal police force revealed that he had been charged with making ‘terrorism-related threats’.

These threats were allegedly made in numerous posts by the detainee on his Twitter account against Canada‘s parliament and the US and Chinese embassies. The statement said the posts were brought to the attention of the force on November 8, 2022.

“The threats targeted Parliament Hill, the Department of Defence, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa”, said the statement.

Named by the law enforcement agency as Daniel Houde, he was subsequently released on conditions and is scheduled to make an appearance in court on January 18. The teenager allegedly faces a string of charges including those of making posts in which he threatened to ‘burn, destroy, or damage’ property.

Houde is also accused of committing a terrorist hoax and posting threats with the intention of causing death or bodily harm, as reported by montrealgazette.com.

