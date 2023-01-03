By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 16:26

The Garden Hotels-Luxcom Cycle Challenge "Ciclista a Mallorca" will be held from January 25 until 29. Image: kovop58/Shutterstock.com.

The race will start on January 25 with the Trofeo Calvia, a 150.1 kilometre course starting and finishing in the town of Palmanova. It is the same route as last year.

The second day will feature the Ses Salines-Alcudia Trophy which is 158.6 kilometres long. The Challenge of Mallorca returns to Ses Salines after a four-year hiatus. The race will also be a tribute to Movistar Team rider Lluis Mas.

On January 27 it will be the turn of the Andratx-Mirador d’Es Colomer Trophy, with a steep profile and 160.9 kilometres.

The Serra de Tramuntana Trophy will take place on the fourth day. Starting and finishing in Lloseta, the 155.5-kilometre route will be the same as in previous years.

The Challenge de Mallorca 2023 will end on January 29 with the traditional Trofeo Palma, practically flat and with the shortest course of all, 141.3 kilometres, with 13 kilometres of neutralisation along the Playa de Palma, to start and finish in front of the majestic cathedral of Palma de Mallorca.

