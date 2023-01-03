By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 16:03

The new Son Sardina walkway is now a reality as work will soon begin. Image: Palma City Council.

The works will be carried out over a period of 4 months.

The Councillor for Infrastructures, Neus Truyol, was very positive about the start of the work, he confirmed: “The new walkway is a just and historic claim of the residents of Son Sardina that will serve to improve their quality of life”.

“The cost of the works has increased by 50 per cent due to the price increase that has been made to adapt the costs to the rise in inflation and the price of materials derived from the current economic context. The updated price has risen from €315,000 to €472,000 which is €150,000 more than originally planned.”

Truyol explained: “The new walkway aims to respect the rural character of the neighbourhood, which will pedestrianise an area that is currently occupied by vehicle traffic.”

“The residents of Son Sardina want more sustainable mobility with improved cycle lanes, more green areas, more pedestrian walkways and more people than vehicle traffic.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.