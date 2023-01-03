By Anna Ellis • 03 January 2023 • 16:14
The Sant Sebastia Fiesta is one of the biggest festivals in Mallorca. Image: Palma City Council.
For two weeks, the city celebrates with cultural activities, sports events, and lots of entertainment for children (especially at Sant Sebastia Petit, a kid’s party with live music, workshops and other activities for the little ones).
The big night is on January 19, the day of Saint Sebastian, a big bonfire is lit in the Placa Major to mark the beginning of the festivities.
Giants and the dragon “Drac Na Coca” parade across the square to the music of the traditional ‘xeremiers’ or bagpipe players. This is also when the ‘revetlla’ takes place (a music event that fills up all the squares of Palma with free concerts). Another very popular event is the ‘Correfoc’ which is a fire run that takes place on January 26.
There will also be exhibitions, music, guided tours and parades for the duration of the festival.
For more information head to the website www.palmacultura.cat.
