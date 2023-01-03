By Imran Khan • 03 January 2023 • 15:43

The Simpsons veteran Chris Ledsman dies after working for 33 years on every episode. Photo by maestro2858 Instagram

Chris Ledsman worked as a long time Music Editor on The Simpsons show starting from 1989 until he stepped down in May 2022

The Simpsons legend and longtime music editor Chris Ledsman has died at the age of 64.

Ledsman, who had worked for over 33 years on every episode of the American animated sitcom from 1989 until May 2022, passed away in California

Following his death, The Simpsons also made a tribute to him in their latest episode, with a title that read ‘In loving memory of Chris Ledesma’.

An animated version of Ledsman was shown sitting on The Simpsons iconic sofa, along with the main characters of the sitcom including Homer, Marge, Lisa, Maggie and Bart.

He was shown holding a conductor’s baton, while the three children were holding musical instruments.

In September 2022, Ledsman made a tweet about how he had achieved a significant milestone while working for the show and said, “I am 23,242 days old. I have worked on The Simpsons for 11,621 days. Born 1/28/1958. First day on #TheSimpsons 11/22/1989”.

“Not many can say they have worked at ANY job anymore for LITERALLY half their lives.”

After he died, several tributes were paid by the members of The Simpsons crew, who made posts on Twitter, in his memory.

Simpsons writer and producer Michael Price said, “Such a giant loss for the Simpsons family. Chris was a wonderful guy, a great musical talent, and a true professional who made every Simpsons episode from Seasons 1-33 better. I’ll miss working with him and sharing the ups and downs of our beloved Angels (him) and Mets (me)”.

Animator Matthew Schofield, who works as an animator at The Simpsons stated his shock about hearing the news, and said he was saddened after learning about his death. Schofield also added, “A wonderful, hardworking, very talented man who will be missed by all he knew”.

Another writer, Al Jean, who was one of the first member of the original team said, “A wonderful, hard working, very talented man who will be missed by all he knew.”

Ledesma first entered the industry as a tour guide at Universal Studios Hollywood in 1984.

He is survived by his wife Michelle, and two daughters first entered.

